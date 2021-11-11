W.Va. BOE approves new building request and consolidation of two Lincoln County schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a bumpy road for hundreds of Duval PK- 8 students in Lincoln County. The school closed its doors weeks before school was suppose to start, leaving school officials scrambling to find a place to house students.

County school officials say the students are spread between four school buildings: Hamlin PK-8, Midway Elementary, the Duval PK-8 building separate from the main building, and the Lincoln County Schools central office.

At the board meeting, Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley, asked board members to approve their request to consolidate and close Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary and build a new Duval school to house students from both schools.

“Additionally the school closing will address the significant deficiencies that have been identified at both facilities,” said Superintendent Kelley during the meeting.

The West Virginia Board of Education approved the request, and now Lincoln County Schools will submit their request to the state School Board Authority. The agency grants limited funding to counties for new schools after considering requests from school districts.

Lincoln County school officials have worked for years to get funding for a new school for Duval PK-8 students. Their previous request of $24 million for a new school was not approved.

School officials say if the SBA does not approve the funding this time around, they have a plan to get kids into two school buildings instead of four.

