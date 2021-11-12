Advertisement

5 arrested after I-64 police chase

A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five suspects in...
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five suspects in custody.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in custody.

Milton police say the five suspects took off running out of a Volkswagen Jetta after it crashed near the Huntington Mall.

They say three suspects were found hiding in a dumpster behind a restaurant, and the remaining two were found hiding behind a store.

Police say they tried to pull the car over for speeding around 2:30 Friday afternoon near the 28-mile marker of I-64. They say the driver didn’t pull over, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle ended up going off an embankment near East Mall Road, and that’s when the five occupants ran out of the car.

Police say they found two handguns and an AK-47 in the car, along with multiple bundles of suspected heroin and marijuana.

They say one suspect had a loaded handgun when he was found.

Police say the suspects are from Virginia. They’re expected to be arraigned Friday night.

