COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,138 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 12, 2021, there are currently 6,727 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been no deaths reported since the last report (most likely attributed to yesterday’s state holiday) with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

With the addition of 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic now sits at 281,865.

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

On the state’s County Alert System map, 14 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties. Eight are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

531 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 173 have been admitted to the ICU and 87 are on ventilators.

270,528 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 48,893 additional doses of the vaccine have been administered to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

The giveaway schedule will begin the week of Nov. 15, before taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Giveaways will resume the week of Nov. 29 and continue through the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.

The giveaway will include the following prizes each week :

25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund

100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses

1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student

1 Grand Prize check and party for a school

GRAND PRIZES

Weeks 1-3

Student: One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog. These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Week 4

Student: One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (464), Boone (118), Braxton (62), Brooke (78), Cabell (284), Calhoun (36), Clay (30), Doddridge (6), Fayette (157), Gilmer (8), Grant (90), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (128), Hancock (105), Hardy (98), Harrison (256), Jackson (88), Jefferson (171), Kanawha (538), Lewis (61), Lincoln (187), Logan (97), Marion (289), Marshall (95), Mason (71), McDowell (71), Mercer (296), Mineral (117), Mingo (71), Monongalia (250), Monroe (42), Morgan (38), Nicholas (178), Ohio (155), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (13), Preston (157), Putnam (289), Raleigh (255), Randolph (77), Ritchie (22), Roane (96), Summers (26), Taylor (120), Tucker (23), Tyler (14), Upshur (153), Wayne (97), Webster (53), Wetzel (69), Wirt (11), Wood (232), Wyoming (88). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

