ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are looking for work, Goodwill may have the answer.

Goodwill is hosting a hiring event Sunday, November 14 in St. Albans.

The new store opens Thursday, November 18.

The hiring event will be located at 1441 MacCorkle Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

