I-77 South closed in part of Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 77 South is closed late Thursday night in the Chesapeake area after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 supervisors said.

One of the vehicles involved is a police cruiser. First responders are on the scene checking for possible injuries.

The crash was reported around 10:05 p.m. near mile-marker 86 on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating.

No other details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

