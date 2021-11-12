Advertisement

I-77 South closed in part of Kanawha County

Interstate 77 South is closed late Thursday night in the Chesapeake area of Kanawha County...
Interstate 77 South is closed late Thursday night in the Chesapeake area of Kanawha County after a two-vehicle crash.(WV511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 77 South is closed late Thursday night in the Chesapeake area after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 supervisors said.

One of the vehicles involved is a police cruiser. First responders are on the scene checking for possible injuries.

The crash was reported around 10:05 p.m. near mile-marker 86 on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating.

No other details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

