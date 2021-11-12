Advertisement

Kentucky State Capitol getting a $100 million makeover

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After years of wear and tear, the Kentucky Capitol is getting a $100 million dollar makeover, according to the Herald Leader.

Slightly more than $1.1 million was spent in 2017 to give the Capitol’s facade a thorough cleaning and start some restoration of infrastructure.

Jill Midkiff, spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, said, as of late October, it was projected to cost $100 million over several years to renovate the massive building.

Midkiff said that number may change because it does not include what an additional analysis of the building’s problems might show.

“It’s like when you do a house repair for a problem and then you find another problem,” said Bernie Engelman, architect and project manager. He works for the cabinet’s Department for Facilities and Support Services.

The goal of this project, according to Engelman, is to make the Capitol safer, more energy efficient, and comfortable.

So far, the Kentucky General Assembly has approved $26.5 million for planned repairs and renovations of the Capitol — $4.5 million in the 2018-2020 state budget and $22 million in the 2020-2022 budget.

Midkiff said the cabinet has not yet determined how much money to seek for the work from the next General Assembly, which begins in January.

She emphasized that the planning of the work has been going on for a few years and will take several years to complete.

The work to be done is diverse, ranging from removing rusty water pipes, replacing gobs of old telephone and computer lines, installing new voltage units, providing temperature control throughout the building, and replacing terracotta tiles on the dome, some of which date back to 1941.

