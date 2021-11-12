Advertisement

Man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement

Cooper has been charged with domestic violence, having weapons under disability, felonious assault, and kidnapping.(Southwestern Ohio Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A call to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office relating to a domestic dispute led to a four-hour standoff with law enforcement.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the reported stated that Craig Cooper, 54, had physically abused his wife.

When they arrived, deputies say the victim was outside of the home along 6th Street in Jacksonville.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the victim had visible injuries and reported that Cooper had several weapons and a large amount of ammunition inside the home.

Patrol units asked Cooper to exit the home several times. Due to threats of violence and the report of weapons inside the home, the Athens County Special Response Team was called to the scene.

Officials say Cooper refused to leave the home while talking with crisis negotiators on the phone.

According to the Special Response Team, Cooper made threats to law enforcement, threats of suicide and suicide by forcing law enforcement to shoot him.

Crisis negotiators continued efforts to get Cooper to leave the home for nearly four hours before the Special Response Team deployed less lethal gas munitions into the home to safely force him out, according to a release by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, Cooper was located and arrested.

After receiving medical treatment, Cooper was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Cooper has been charged with domestic violence, having weapons under disability, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

In addition to those charges, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are currently reviewing the possibility of federal firearm charges.

Copper is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

