Man arrested after stabbing in eastern Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Dana area of Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

Wesley Senters faces first-degree assault charges in connection with the incident, which happened Wednesday along Spurlock Fork.

Troopers say another man was injured. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Investigators say a verbal argument led up to the stabbing.

Senters was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

