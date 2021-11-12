Man arrested after stabbing in eastern Ky.
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Dana area of Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.
Wesley Senters faces first-degree assault charges in connection with the incident, which happened Wednesday along Spurlock Fork.
Troopers say another man was injured. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Investigators say a verbal argument led up to the stabbing.
Senters was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.
