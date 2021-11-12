Advertisement

Man charged with first degree murder

A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after a verbal argument.
A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after a verbal argument.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, Trevor Chriscoe of Summersville, is being charged with murder after shooting and killing Louden Ellison.

When police arrived on scene there were gunshot wounds found on Ellison’s chest and neck. An eye witness said that Chriscoe and Ellison were planning to fight and that is when Chriscoe shot and killed the victim.

Chriscoe later confessed to shooting and killing Ellison to police. He is now being held in Central Regional Jail.

The victim’s body is being taken to the State Medical Examiners Officer for an autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 60 between East Pea Ridge and Davis Creek was shut down due to a chemical spill, according...
U.S. 60 reopen after chemical spill
Tyler Gaus died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in Meigs County, Ohio
Man killed in crash
Just hours into her retirement, a woman who worked as a frontline nurse in eastern Kentucky...
Nurse wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket on first day of retirement
According to a Facebook post by Southern Ohio Medical Center, the health network is...
SOMC hit by cyber-attack, says operations not affected
Robert Nolan, 58, of Stout, Ohio, was arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, on warrants from...
Man wanted on rape charges arrested in eastern Kentucky

Latest News

A man was hit by a train along 7th Avenue and Virginia Street in Charleston.
Man hit by train
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,138 new cases reported
Goodwill to host hiring event
Drivers traveling I-64 should plan for changes Friday night into Saturday morning.
Traffic shifts, lane closures planned for I-64