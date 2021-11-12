Man charged with first degree murder

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, Trevor Chriscoe of Summersville, is being charged with murder after shooting and killing Louden Ellison.

When police arrived on scene there were gunshot wounds found on Ellison’s chest and neck. An eye witness said that Chriscoe and Ellison were planning to fight and that is when Chriscoe shot and killed the victim.

Chriscoe later confessed to shooting and killing Ellison to police. He is now being held in Central Regional Jail.

The victim’s body is being taken to the State Medical Examiners Officer for an autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.