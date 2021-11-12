Advertisement

Mold allergy season

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The outdoor hay fever season is nearing its end. Right now, only mold counts are a lingering annoyance, but mold colonies are thriving these days as autumn foliage season rolls on.

As Tony Cavalier describes in today’s corona calculus segment, the longer the leaves wait to fall... the longer the mold season can last!

Takeaways then include the notion that when raking leaves, only an N-95 mask can help you to avoid inhaling the microscopic mold spores that cause wheezing and sneezing.

Tony adds mold and fungus growths hate ultra-violet rays of sun and dry weather, so this week has been relatively good to breathe. Beware of those wetter days before winter sets in since they will be havens for molds to flourish.

