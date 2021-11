CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning along State Highway 174, according to 911 dispatchers.

According to Olive Hill Fire and Rescue, State Highway 174 is shut down at Mocabee Creek and Eagle Hall Cemetery.

No other details have been released.

