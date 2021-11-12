SOMC no longer diverting ambulance services following cyber-attack
Nov. 12, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Southern Ohio Medical Center announced Friday morning the Emergency Department is ending the diversion of ambulances and squads.
This news comes after a third party gained access to computer servers Thursday.
According hospital officials, the cyber-attack happened Thursday morning.
The hospital has been working with federal law enforcement officers and internet security firms to investigate the incident.
Hospital officials said Thursday the cyber-attack did not impact inpatient care.
