SOMC no longer diverting ambulance services following cyber-attack

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Southern Ohio Medical Center announced Friday morning the Emergency Department is ending the diversion of ambulances and squads.

This news comes after a third party gained access to computer servers Thursday.

According hospital officials, the cyber-attack happened Thursday morning.

The hospital has been working with federal law enforcement officers and internet security firms to investigate the incident.

Hospital officials said Thursday the cyber-attack did not impact inpatient care.

