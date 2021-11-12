Advertisement

Traffic shifts, lane closures planned for I-64

Drivers traveling I-64 should plan for changes Friday night into Saturday morning.
Drivers traveling I-64 should plan for changes Friday night into Saturday morning.(AP)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling I-64 should plan for changes Friday night into Saturday morning.

The work and lane closures will happen between the US 35 Winfield/Teays Valley (Scott Depot) interchange and the St. Albans interchange at mile marker 41 to 42.5.

Work will happen in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic beginning Friday November 12 at 8:00 p.m. and continue through Saturday November 13 at 6:00 a.m.

