West Virginia Parkways Authority hit by cyber-attack

(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority was the victim of a cyber attack Friday morning, according to Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

The following statement was issued by Miller Friday afternoon:

“The cyber attack only affected internal computer systems which handle email, telephones, and various non-critical applications. There is no indication customer data was breached. All toll lanes are operable, and all E-ZPass accounts are functioning. The Parkways Authority contracts with a third party technology company, which handles all payment processing and E-ZPass accounts for toll collection. Their system is separate from the West Virginia Parkways Authority and is unaffected by the cyber attack.”

”We have contained the incident and are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation with the assistance of state and federal cybersecurity experts.”

