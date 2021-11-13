Chilled November weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The mid-point of November comes this weekend and with it the notion that warm Indian Summer-like days of the past week are all but gone. Case in point is the weather this weekend which will be decidedly chillier not only compared to this week but also to a normal period in mid-fall.

After a round of light Friday light showers, the west wind will transport a shot of chilly fall air our way. So by dawn Saturday as buck season begins in Kentucky temperatures will have settled back into the 30. While it snows an inch or so overnight at ski lodges ( Snowshoe set to open day before Thanksgiving, Canaan and Winterplace in mid December), a dusting of snow on rooftops can be realized at Elkins, Richwood and Webster Springs. There is an outside chance that to first flakes of the season even show up in Charleston or Huntington.

Saturday’s skies will start partly cloudy then turn overcast in the afternoon and evening. With a stiff wind blowing all day long, a distinct wind-chill in the 30s will accompany the 45 degree day ahead.

Sunday will also see clouds increase with a daytime sprinkle or light shower giving way to perhaps the first wet snow flurry of the season at night!

