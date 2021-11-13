COVID cases up in part of eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 100 new COVID cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the 107 latest cases are from Saturday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 12.

County health officials also reported another death – an 88-year-old woman. Her death brings the countywide death toll to 87 people.

The latest positive cases range from an 11-month-old girl to people in their 80s.

In neighboring Boyd County, health officials reported 93 new cases from Tuesday through Friday, as well as another death – an 88-year-old man.

Boyd County has had 110 overall COVID-related deaths.

