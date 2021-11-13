First Warning Forecast | Deeper chill takes hold this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures have been stair-stepping down these past few days, going from the 70s on Thursday, to the 60s Friday, and finishing in the 40s today. The chillier air lasts through Monday before temperatures spike back to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, only to drop back down again for the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with rain showers pushing into eastern West Virginia, changing to snow in the higher elevations where light accumulations are likely. Farther west, drier air is moving in along with some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures have fallen to the mid 30s.

The remainder of the precipitation tapers by midday, giving way to a mostly dry afternoon outside of a stray sprinkle or two. The sun and clouds will be in a battle all day, with clouds winning out along and north of I-64 while more sun can sneak in south. Either way, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s, closer to the 40 degree mark in northern zones where clouds are thickest. A stiff breeze persists for yet another day, adding to the chill.

Saturday night sees a brief break in the clouds early on before they build back late at night. Low temperatures fall to near freezing in the low 30s.

Sunday morning has the potential to see some snow get close to our counties in Ohio and northeastern Kentucky. With temperatures around freezing, a light accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Sunday afternoon sees a mostly cloudy sky with passing rain showers across the region as temperatures rise to the mid 40s with a continued breeze.

Another mixture of rain and snow is then expected Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures get close to the freezing mark again.

Monday breaks the clouds for partial sunshine with dry conditions by the afternoon. However, high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s, and the breeze persists.

Tuesday finally sees a lighter wind with more sunshine as high temperatures rise significantly to the upper 50s.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and dry as afternoon temperatures turn even warmer to the upper 60s.

Temperatures then come tumbling back down on Thursday as a passing cold front brings rain showers. 50s to start the day turn into the 40s by sunset.

Friday returns to sunshine as high temperatures near the 50-degree mark.

