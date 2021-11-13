First Warning Forecast | Stubborn chill lingers for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was a snap back to reality in what fall weather can bring to our region: clouds, wind, and chilly temperatures. Parts of the area even saw a bit of snow Saturday morning, and the flake potential is not over with either. Another system is set to pass on Sunday with temperatures getting cold enough for more snow to fall in spots. While a warm-up is in store by the middle of the week, it will be short-lived.

Cloud cover remains stubborn to break Saturday evening and overnight, but dry weather is expected, and the wind will lessen after sunset. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight then slowly level out around freezing by sunrise Sunday.

Some flurries/light snow will likely graze our counties in southeastern Ohio and far northeastern Kentucky Sunday morning and may quickly dust grassy and elevated surfaces.

By the afternoon, passing rain showers are likely area-wide as temperatures rise to the mid 40s, although some sleet could mix in. Snow stays just to the north in central Ohio/northern West Virginia. The sky stays mostly cloudy with a stiff breeze yet again.

Snow showers are then likely Sunday night into Monday morning, primarily across southeastern Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, northern West Virginia, and the mountains. As low temperatures fall to near freezing, a fresh dusting is certainly not out of the question. Higher snow amounts are expected in the mountains, with up to a few inches at ski country.

On Monday, clouds break for partial sunshine with dry conditions by the afternoon. However, high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s, and the breeze persists.

Tuesday finally sees a lighter wind with more sunshine as high temperatures rise significantly to the upper 50s.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and dry as afternoon temperatures turn even warmer to the upper 60s.

Temperatures then come tumbling back down on Thursday as a passing cold front brings rain showers. 50s to start the day turn into the 40s by sunset.

Friday returns to sunshine as high temperatures near the 50-degree mark.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 50s.

