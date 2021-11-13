Herd hoops wins season opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Despite trailing by eight points in the second half, the Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball team (1-0) took its 2021-22 season opener over the Wright State Raiders (1-1), 96-88, on Friday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

“You know whoever scheduled this game first is nuts. That’s a tough season opener,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the victory. “They have a very good team, I thought we fought hard. We really upped the defense at the end. Marko (Sarenac) and Obinna (Anochili-Killen) had some good blocks. Taevion (Kinsey) had a good performance.”

Senior Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 22 points, made all 14 of his free throw attempts and grabbed four rebounds.

Redshirt junior Andrew Taylor recorded a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 11 assists in the contest. The guard added a game-high three steals in the victory.

Freshman Aymeric Toussaint went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe for 13 points in his MU debut.

Senior Darius George and sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen each tallied 11 points and junior Goran Miladinovic added 10. Anochili-Killen brought down a team-high eight boards as George and Miladinovic had six.

Junior Marko Sarenac blocked a career-high four shots while scoring eight points.

Raiders forward Grant Basile led all scorers with 37 points as Tanner Holden scored 25 points and dished out four assists. Tim Finke had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Down 69-61 with 11:17 left in the game, Taylor kick started an 11-3 run as MU benefitted from a three by Miladinovic, a lay-in by Anochili-Killen, a basket and pair of free throws by Toussaint to tie the game, 72-72, just under four minutes later.

WSU answered with the next three points, but the Herd would not be denied as Anochili-Killen had five points, Kinsey four and Taylor two as part of an 11-2 run to give Marshall its first lead since 4:52 left in the first half with 3:45 left in the contest.

The Green and White used a pair of 4-0 runs and Kinsey made his final six free throws of the game in the final minute to finish off the Raiders.

