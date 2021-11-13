Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Conner Blevins

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Conner Blevins, 9, is a kid who doesn’t like to stay cooped up inside.

He’s always outdoors -- hunting, fishing for minnows, or riding his four-wheeler.

However, Conner is always ready to pump the brakes in a moment’s notice when someone is in need of help.

Most recently, Conner heard cries for help during one of his rides on the four-wheeler. He eventually found his elderly neighbor stuck underneath their four-wheeler that had flipped over, and Conner rushed him to safety.

Conner strives to make sure everyone around him is safe and taken care of, and that’s why he is a WSAZ Hometown Hero.

