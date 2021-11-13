Advertisement

No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener

Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points.
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and No. 10 Kentucky blew out Robert Morris 100-60 in its home opener on Friday night.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris. The Wildcats (1-1) host Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

