Police respond to shooting

Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are responding to a reported shooting along the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Dispatchers say calls came in for a victim with a gunshot wound and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

Sgt. Davis with HPD says that individual has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Police remain in the area combing the street for any potential evidence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

