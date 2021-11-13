Police respond to shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are responding to a reported shooting along the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Dispatchers say calls came in for a victim with a gunshot wound and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

Sgt. Davis with HPD says that individual has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Police remain in the area combing the street for any potential evidence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

