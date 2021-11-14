Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
Cooper has been charged with domestic violence, having weapons under disability, felonious...
Man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement
A man was hit by a train along 7th Avenue and Virginia Street in Charleston.
Man hit by train
A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after a verbal argument.
Man charged with first-degree murder

Latest News

Wildcats double up Mountaineers
wvu loses to kstate
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting