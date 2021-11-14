Advertisement

Buckeyes pound Purdue

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half...
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and No. 6 Ohio State struck early and rolled over Purdue 59-31 on Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.

Ohio State has been wobbly at times the past two weeks and was understandably wary of Purdue, which already upset two top-five teams this season. “It’s going to build a lot of confidence,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I don’t think our guys were lacking confidence, I just think after the last two weeks — we were on edge a little bit this week, to be honest with you. We just wanted to get back in this game, score in the red zone and get our nose dirty a little bit, and I think we did that.”

The Buckeyes romped early, capitalizing on two Boilermakers turnovers, the second of which was a fumbled kickoff recovered on the Purdue 14. The 12-yard catch by Garrett Wilson two plays later gave the Buckeyes two touchdowns in 14 seconds. “We were lucky to hold them to 59,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.

Wilson, who was unavailable last week for unspecified reasons, had 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxson Smith-Njigba followed up a 15-catch, 240-yard effort last week with nine catches for 139 yards a a TD.

Chris Olave had nine receptions for 85 yards a touchdown, the 33rd of his career and one away from the school record. Miyan Williams rushed for 117 yards and Henderson had 98.

The Ohio State defense wasn’t outstanding, but Stroud and Co. painted over it. Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell was 40 for 52 and threw four touchdown passes. He never faced much pressure and wasn’t sacked. David Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards as the Boilers (6-4, 4-3) piled up a respectable 481 yards.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
Cooper has been charged with domestic violence, having weapons under disability, felonious...
Man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement
A man is being charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas County after a verbal argument.
Man charged with first-degree murder
A man was hit by a train along 7th Avenue and Virginia Street in Charleston.
Man hit by train

Latest News

Wildcats double up Mountaineers
wvu loses to kstate
Wildcats double up Mountaineers
WVU falls at Kansas State
Wheeling Park vs Huntington highlights
HHS beats Wheeling Park
South Charleston vs Cabell Midland highlights
Midland knocks SC from post-season