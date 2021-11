Buckeyes pound Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and No. 6 Ohio State struck early and rolled over Purdue 59-31 on Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.

Ohio State has been wobbly at times the past two weeks and was understandably wary of Purdue, which already upset two top-five teams this season. “It’s going to build a lot of confidence,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I don’t think our guys were lacking confidence, I just think after the last two weeks — we were on edge a little bit this week, to be honest with you. We just wanted to get back in this game, score in the red zone and get our nose dirty a little bit, and I think we did that.”

The Buckeyes romped early, capitalizing on two Boilermakers turnovers, the second of which was a fumbled kickoff recovered on the Purdue 14. The 12-yard catch by Garrett Wilson two plays later gave the Buckeyes two touchdowns in 14 seconds. “We were lucky to hold them to 59,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.

Wilson, who was unavailable last week for unspecified reasons, had 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxson Smith-Njigba followed up a 15-catch, 240-yard effort last week with nine catches for 139 yards a a TD.

Chris Olave had nine receptions for 85 yards a touchdown, the 33rd of his career and one away from the school record. Miyan Williams rushed for 117 yards and Henderson had 98.

The Ohio State defense wasn’t outstanding, but Stroud and Co. painted over it. Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell was 40 for 52 and threw four touchdown passes. He never faced much pressure and wasn’t sacked. David Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards as the Boilers (6-4, 4-3) piled up a respectable 481 yards.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.