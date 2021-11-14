First Warning Forecast | Wild swing in temperatures this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being stuck in a chill all weekend, temperatures are set to rise significantly during the middle of the week. However, this will be short-lived as colder air returns by the end of the week. As if this was not crazy enough, the weekend also looks to provide another rise-fall trend, though more subtle.

Gusty showers will pass Sunday evening. While precipitation falls mostly as rain, some snow can mix in through midnight as temperatures drop to the mid 30s.

After midnight, the rain changes to snow flurries and light snow showers across northern West Virginia and the mountains while drier conditions are found elsewhere. Low temperatures fall to around freezing. A dusting of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible across the lower elevations that see the flakes fly, while a few inches accumulates in the mountains. Blustery conditions persist.

Monday turns drier as morning clouds give way to breaks for sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures remain stuck in the mid 40s with a breeze.

Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures turning significantly warmer as they rise to the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer yet as high temperatures reach the 70-degree mark under a mostly sunny sky.

The warming trend halts Thursday as a cold front passes. This front will bring widespread rain showers throughout the day and dropping temperatures. While the day may start in the 50s, it will end in the 40s by nightfall.

Friday turns mostly sunny again but stays chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

By Saturday, afternoon temperatures warm back to the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers return to the forecast on Sunday with high temperatures near the 50-degeee mark.

