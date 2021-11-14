Advertisement

Herd falls to UAB

Marshall is now 4-2 in CUSA
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the ‘75′ game, Marshall fell just seven points short against UAB Saturday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. The Blazers won 21-14 in front of just over 19,000 people as the Herd falls to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA play.

The Herd had 269 yards of total offense with a bulk of that coming through the air. Corey Gammage and Jayden Harrison combined for 132 yards and two TD’s but he Marshall ground attack ran for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

Marshall plays at Charlotte next Saturday.

