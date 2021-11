It’s Quarterfinal Time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school football is down to the elite eight teams left standing in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Here are the dates/times/locations for the upcoming games.

West Virginia

Class AAA

No. 9 George Washington (8-3) at No. 1 Huntington (11-0) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cabell Midland (10-1) at No. 4 University (11-0) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Spring Valley (9-2) at No. 2 Martinsburg (10-1) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Jefferson (10-1) at No. 3 Bridgeport (11-0) — Saturday, November 20, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

No. 16 Fairmont Senior (6-4) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-3) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Frankfort (7-4) at No. 5 Poca (8-2) — Saturday, November 20, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Roane County (9-2) at No. 2 Independence (9-0) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Bluefield (6-3) at No. 6 North Marion (8-2) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

No. 16 Gilmer County (7-4) at No. 8 Wheeling Central (8-3) — Saturday, November 20, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mount View (10-1) at No. 4 Ritchie County (10-1) — Saturday, November 20, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 James Monroe (8-3) at No. 2 Doddridge County (10-1) — Saturday, November 20, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Williamstown (9-2) at No. 3 East Hardy (10-1) — Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio

Saturday November 20

Wheelersburg vs. Harvest Prep at Waverly

Kentucky

Friday November 19

Williamsburg at Pikeville

Bishop Brossart at Raceland

West Carter at Middlesboro

Mason County at East Carter

Belfry at Bell County

Johnson Central at Corbin

