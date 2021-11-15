Advertisement

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings tour to Huntington

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington,...
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV on Thursday, February 17.(Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is bringing his tour to Huntington, West Virginia.

Iglesias is set to perform at Mountain Health Arena Thursday, February 17.

This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.

In addition to performing for concerts around the world, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media.

In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

Tickets can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com starting at $40.50.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
Frankfort State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol getting a $100 million makeover

Latest News

Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights set to kick off
Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights set to kick off
Lawmakers discuss toll increases for West Virginia Turnpike during legislative commission meeting
Lawmakers discuss toll increases for West Virginia Turnpike during legislative commission meeting
Ohio senator introduces bill aiming to expand medical marijuana
Ohio senator introduces bill aiming to expand medical marijuana
NCAA Division 1 men's soccer selections to be announced
NCAA Division 1 men's soccer selections to be announced
Holly Forbes set to compete in Top 13 live performances on the Voice
Holly Forbes set to compete in Top 13 live performances on the Voice