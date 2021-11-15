Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings tour to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is bringing his tour to Huntington, West Virginia.

Iglesias is set to perform at Mountain Health Arena Thursday, February 17.

This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.

In addition to performing for concerts around the world, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media.

In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

Tickets can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com starting at $40.50.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.