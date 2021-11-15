Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | Gov. Beshear reports plateauing cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said residents can’t afford to get complacent with...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said residents can't afford to get complacent with COVID-19, saying numbers have plateaued.(Kentucky Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said residents can’t afford to get complacent with COVID-19, saying case numbers are plateauing.

Since Saturday, the governor reported 1,561 new cases and 45 more deaths.

Monday’s positivity rate stood at 5.73%.

“We cannot get tired, and we have to push back,” Beshear said, pointing to a new COVD surge in Europe along with the upcoming holidays. “This virus isn’t done with humanity.”

While the monoclonal antibody supply is down nationwide, Beshear said there is enough in Kentucky for now.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, the governor said the news is positive. He reported 24,138 new vaccinations were administered during the weekend. He said 425,401 Kentuckians have received boosters.

As of Monday, 58% of all state residents had been vaccinated.

