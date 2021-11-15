COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional cases, 486 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 15, 2021, there are currently 6,436 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,636 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Boone County, a 32-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Wayne County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

With the addition of 486 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the state’s total since the start of the pandemic is now 283,561.

There are 7,813 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.

On the state’s County Alert System map, 12 counties are color-coded as red, indicating a high transmission rate. Six of the state’s 55 counties are color-coded as green, indicating a low transmission rate.

529 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital with virus complications. 171 have been admitted to the ICU and 89 are on ventilators.

272,489 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. 50,791 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

The giveaway will include the following prizes each week:

25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund

100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses

1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student

1 Grand Prize check and party for a school

GRAND PRIZES

Weeks 1-3

Student: One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog. These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Week 4

Student: One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (502), Boone (107), Braxton (60), Brooke (66), Cabell (251), Calhoun (31), Clay (33), Doddridge (9), Fayette (166), Gilmer (13), Grant (97), Greenbrier (97), Hampshire (119), Hancock (83), Hardy (85), Harrison (246), Jackson (77), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (481), Lewis (68), Lincoln (143), Logan (96), Marion (262), Marshall (112), Mason (64), McDowell (63), Mercer (270), Mineral (105), Mingo (82), Monongalia (234), Monroe (39), Morgan (47), Nicholas (182), Ohio (160), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (14), Preston (157), Putnam (263), Raleigh (252), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (69), Summers (22), Taylor (107), Tucker (29), Tyler (18), Upshur (142), Wayne (103), Webster (49), Wetzel (64), Wirt (16), Wood (207), Wyoming (74). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

