Discussion on W.Va. Turnpike toll increases at transportation accountability interim meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Toll increases at the West Virginia Turnpike were discussed during a joint legislative oversight commission hearing regarding transportation accountability.

People who drive the West Virginia Turnpike will see a price hike along the toll system starting next year. Drivers paid two dollars at each toll in 2017 before legislators bumped it up to four dollars in 2018.

That legislation said tolls will increase every three years but no more than five percent each time.

At the turn of the new year, those new prices will go into effect.

Several delegates including Marty Gearhart (R.) of Mercer County, W.Va. is not a fan and want to pump the brakes.

“It goes to 4 dollars and 25 cents in 2017 it was 2 dollars so we are more than double what it was only 4 years ago,” Gearheart said.

During a joint legislative meeting on transportation accountability Sunday, lawmakers brought up some concerns, asking members of the West Virginia Parkways Authority who operates the toll and EZ Pass system along the turnpike if the extra cents will create lag times in getting through.

Lawmakers also want to know if credit cards will eventually be able an option and if a public hearing in each county was necessary for the increased rates.

Parkways authority officials said they can use information from the original public meetings back in 2018. Gearheart said he wants public input before those increases happen.

“I am not sure they have acted according to the legislation as it was written and I went down in defeat I certainly would like to see those things that were enacted,” Gearheart said.

The tolls fund highway projects across the state, and Parkways Authority officials said most who pay are visitors.

“I don’t think there is anything specific to be financed by these increases it is simply being increased because they can,” Gearheart said.

Mountaineers may be footing this bill, for the long haul.

