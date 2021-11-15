Engineered Profiles expands production in Lawrence County; creates 55 new jobs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Engineered Profiles will soon call the Southern Ohio Industrial District home. The Columbus-based plastic extrusion company announced its expansion in Lawrence County.

Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, says discussions with Engineered Profiles began about six months ago. It will be moving into the 93,000 square-foot, former DOW Chemical Ethafoam facility.

“They’re only bringing in four to five lines right now,” Dingus said. “As that develops, they plan to move on up toward a dozen lines, so there is a tremendous opportunity here.”

The move to Lawrence County creates 55 new job opportunities with a $2.2 million payroll. The interview process has already started.

“We have some tremendous craftspeople, and they really need the opportunities to do that. So our goal is for those people that want to work to have jobs. Some of those jobs aren’t worthy of them. But we believe these jobs will be some of those that are worthy of them,” Dingus said.

Engineered Profiles will be looking for supervisors, operators, maintenance workers and more. Dingus hopes that many will apply.

“This is one where, not only do we have high-quality jobs, we have a high-quality company,” Dingus said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.