Fire Marshals asking for information about house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a house fire in Kanawha County.

On Friday, Nov. 5th occurred at an unoccupied home on the 100 block of Maplewood Drive in Cross Lanes. Investigators believe the fire started between 11a.m. and 11:30a.m. and that juveniles may be involved.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800)233-FIRE(3473).

