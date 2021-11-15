NCAA soccer field is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The quest for the 2021 NCAA soccer national title begins this weekend for 48 teams including defending national champion Marshall, West Virginia and Kentucky. All three of those teams received first round byes as they were among the top 16 seeds in the tournament.

Marshall is the 14 seed and hosts the winner of Providence and Marist this coming Sunday at 1 p.m. 11th seeded West Virginia will take on the winner of Virginia Tech and Campbell also on November 21st. CUSA champion Kentucky is the 9th overall seed and are hosting the winner of Akron (9-5-3) and Santa Clara (11-1-4) on Sunday.

