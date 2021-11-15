Officials target high-traffic areas around Marshall University’s campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For Marshall students like Seth Carpenter, who crosses busy streets like Third and Fifth avenues around campus every day to go to and from class, he’ll tell you it takes more than just looking both ways.

“That’s the main thing that’s on my mind, really not getting hit,” Carpenter said.

These are high-traffic areas around campus where multiple accidents have taken place through the years. Most recently, in the beginning of November, an accident on Third Avenue took the life of a student after she got off a bus. Police say the traffic light turned green before she entered the path of oncoming traffic in the crosswalk.

“Nothing can pay that back,” Carpenter said.

WSAZ reached out to the Department of Highways (DOH) to find out if their department has plans on improving safety in those high-traffic areas around Marshall University’s campus where students frequently cross the road.

In an email, the public relations director says their District 2 engineer reviewed those high-traffic areas around campus and checked out things like speed limit signs, signals for traffic and pedestrians, as well as schedules for those signals.

The DOH goes on to say: “Although in general these items were found to be appropriate and well-marked, we will continue to evaluate anything further we can do to improve sight distance, such as elimination of on-street parking spaces, and also make sure no speed limit signs are obscured by trees or shrubs. We also have technicians scheduled to conduct further review of the traffic signals.”

“They have to attack it from the standpoint that there are in fact drivers that may be not paying attention, so we need to maybe put some speed bumps specifically on roads like these,” Carpenter said.

Marshall President-Elect Brad Smith mentioned on Friday that he was looking at three options to improve safety in the area.

However, when WSAZ reached out to the university for clarity on what these options are, the director of communications says nothing is official yet, and those preliminary options require collaboration with federal and state transportation officials, further research, and detailed planning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.