Advertisement

Police release name of victim in murder investigation

Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch of a home with life-threatening injuries.

The department says the patrol officers were flagged down just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue by a neighbor who advised them someone had just been shot.

Officers say Ellis was still conscious when they arrived on scene.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. HPD says he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to Huntington Police, detectives are working to identify any individuals involved in the murder of Ellis.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

No further information has been released by police.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison
Discussion on turnpike increases at transportation accountability interim meeting
Discussion on W.Va. Turnpike toll increases at transportation accountability interim meeting
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

Latest News

Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional cases, 486 new cases reported
Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights set to kick off
Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights set to kick off
Lawmakers discuss toll increases for West Virginia Turnpike during legislative commission meeting
Lawmakers discuss toll increases for West Virginia Turnpike during legislative commission meeting