Police release name of victim in murder investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch of a home with life-threatening injuries.

The department says the patrol officers were flagged down just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue by a neighbor who advised them someone had just been shot.

Officers say Ellis was still conscious when they arrived on scene.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. HPD says he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to Huntington Police, detectives are working to identify any individuals involved in the murder of Ellis.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

No further information has been released by police.

