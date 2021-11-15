Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend, sending him to the hospital, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to 306 Township Road 1057 in Proctorville, Ohio.

When deputies arrived, a woman inside told them she shot her estranged boyfriend as he tried to enter through the front door of the home.

The man was shot once in the chest, according to deputies.

He was treated at the scene by Lawrence County EMS and was transported to the hospital.

The man is listed as stable.

Further information has not been released at this time.

