3 seriously hurt in southeast Ohio crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three people on Monday afternoon were flown to a Columbus hospital after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the intersection of state Route 144 in Athens County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported just before 3:15 p.m.

Troopers say a 39-year-old man from Cutler, Ohio, was driving north on state Route 144 and went through a stop sign. The car he was driving was struck by a pickup truck headed west on U.S. 50.

The driver of the car and two passengers were flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. The pickup truck driver was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

