Attempted break-in reported at home of state trooper

(Associated Press)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason Police Department is working to identify a person who attempted to break into a West Virginia State Police trooper’s home Monday night.

Chief Colton McKinney tells WSAZ.com the attempted break in happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Second Street and Aspen Lane.

Police are asking anyone with information, or possible camera footage of the incident or video in the vicinity of the incident, to give them a call. They are in search of any footage from between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The chief believes this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Investigators did not release a possible motive.

Further details have not been released.

