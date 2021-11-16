Advertisement

Avoiding bad breath this holiday season

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With the holidays here, so too is the ‘eating season.’

During this time of year, people often double and sometimes triple their intake of sweets and foods that they generally avoid or eat in moderation at other times of the year.

These foods are loaded with ingredients that are not only bad for your health, but bad for your breath, too.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder
Police respond to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.
Lockdown lifted at high school after threat made
I-64 West has reopened after crash
I-64 West reopens after late night crash
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend

Latest News

River Cities Coat Drive
River Cities Coat Drive
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas
Easy Holiday Meals Celebrating With Care This Season
Easy holiday meals
The Kanawha County Commission issued the attached letters to Senator Joe Manchin, III, and...
Kanawha Commission requests release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve