Commute issues? Now’s your chance to weigh in on possible changes

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking for public input to help alleviate congestion and create safer roads statewide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is updating its Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) and gathering input from the public through an online survey. Input collected will be used in preparing a plan which will identify the vision, goals, and objectives that will set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system through 2045.

“It’s crucial to use public input and look at areas like this one that is continually growing, including Russell, Ashland, Huntington, and Boyd and Greenup County, to make decisions,” said Allen Blair, public information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We need ideas in terms of what to do in 25 or 50 years.”

As of Monday, marking the midpoint of the 45-day survey period, more than 4,800 people have participated. This number includes participants from every county in Kentucky, as well as several participants from neighboring states that use its transportation system.

Among the surveys the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received so far, many have said there’s a need for more sidewalks and bike lanes.

Martin, Johnson, and Lawrence counites have seen the fewest responses in Eastern Kentucky.

To submit a response, click here.

When it’s completed in late 2022, the content of the LRSTP update will set the stage for all KYTC transportation policy decisions and investment strategies to be made between now and 2045. In addition to long-term goals, it will also include an Implementation Plan of short-term actions that need to be completed to support the fulfillment of the vision, goals, and objectives defined within the LRSTP.

The long-range process will take about 18 months.

