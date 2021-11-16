Advertisement

Council approves redistricting map

Charleston City Council approves redistricting map
Charleston City Council approves redistricting map(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council on Monday night approved the new city ward map.

The council redistricts every 10 years according to U.S. Census data.

The city is divided into 20 different wards, each consisting of one City Council member to represent them.

Due to a recent decline in the city’s overall population, some wards have more or less people in them than others.

The new map changes ward lines in 19 places, in an attempt to make all wards have similar populations.

