COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 additional deaths reported, 604 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 16, 2021, there are currently 6,200 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 40 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,676 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Summers County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old male from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 54-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 56-year old female from Webster County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Webster County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 37-year old female from Wetzel County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old female from Mingo County. These deaths range from September through November 2021, with one death occurring in January 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 11 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map. Five are color-coded as green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant delta have been reported.

520 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital. 168 are in the ICU and 87 are on ventilators.

273,289 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

51,024 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (488), Boone (100), Braxton (47), Brooke (69), Cabell (236), Calhoun (30), Clay (29), Doddridge (8), Fayette (180), Gilmer (15), Grant (87), Greenbrier (93), Hampshire (108), Hancock (79), Hardy (70), Harrison (259), Jackson (77), Jefferson (185), Kanawha (466), Lewis (43), Lincoln (134), Logan (99), Marion (261), Marshall (115), Mason (70), McDowell (56), Mercer (265), Mineral (90), Mingo (93), Monongalia (243), Monroe (38), Morgan (45), Nicholas (153), Ohio (162), Pendleton (28), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (19), Preston (139), Putnam (246), Raleigh (240), Randolph (69), Ritchie (18), Roane (69), Summers (19), Taylor (98), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (128), Wayne (100), Webster (42), Wetzel (67), Wirt (20), Wood (196), Wyoming (62). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

