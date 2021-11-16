Advertisement

Crash closes part of I-64 West

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle crash late Monday night has closed Interstate 64 West near the Virginia Street exit, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The accident was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

One eastbound lane (the fast lane) also is closed.

No one was hurt, according to Charleston Police Department officers at the scene. Officers say a pickup truck rolled several times and another went up on the median of the bridge there.

One westbound lane opened later, but investigators said it could be a while before all the lanes reopen because of the challenging job of removing the pickup truck straddling the median. Investigators were checking the area below -- the Charleston skate park -- to make sure no debris fell there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison

Latest News

Fairland Local Schools officials on Monday night held a meeting for students and parents to...
Parents, students discuss controversial book
Crash closes part of I-64 West
Two pickup trucks collide on I-64 West in Charleston
Gov. Beshear reports plateauing cases
Gov. Beshear reports plateauing cases
Officials appoint committee to study the size of City Council
Officials appoint committee to study the size of City Council
Council approves redistricting map
Council approves redistricting map