Crash closes part of I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle crash late Monday night has closed Interstate 64 West near the Virginia Street exit, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The accident was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

One eastbound lane (the fast lane) also is closed.

No one was hurt, according to Charleston Police Department officers at the scene. Officers say a pickup truck rolled several times and another went up on the median of the bridge there.

One westbound lane opened later, but investigators said it could be a while before all the lanes reopen because of the challenging job of removing the pickup truck straddling the median. Investigators were checking the area below -- the Charleston skate park -- to make sure no debris fell there.

