Advertisement

Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
Police respond to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.
Lockdown lifted at high school after threat made
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder
I-64 West has reopened after crash
I-64 West reopens after late night crash
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf
President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden sells infrastructure win, faces more hurdles
This July 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San...
Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels
Stultz Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients
Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding