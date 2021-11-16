Enjoyable 2 days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late fall is among the most changeable weather periods of the year. Fast moving fronts can cross sometimes of a twice a day pace rendering one word, one temperature, one sky icon useless. During weather patterns like these it is a matter of spending a little more quality time to decide with the WSAZ APP or with your LATEST WSAZ SHOW to plan your activities.

After Monday evening sprinkles have moved on, a cloud cover will keep overnight lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will start with clouds then quickly turn partly to mostly sunny. As the wind blows lightly from the southwest temperatures will march steadily toward 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be even warmer as the winds blow more briskly from that same south direction. The south wind will be rather gusty as highs make 70 degrees while brush fires become an added concern.

Thursday a cold front will cross the region with showers before a late week chill down settles in.

