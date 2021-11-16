Advertisement

Enjoyable 2 days ahead

Back to spring weather for 2 days
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late fall is among the most changeable weather periods of the year. Fast moving fronts can cross sometimes of a twice a day pace rendering one word, one temperature, one sky icon useless. During weather patterns like these it is a matter of spending a little more quality time to decide with the WSAZ APP or with your LATEST WSAZ SHOW to plan your activities.

After Monday evening sprinkles have moved on, a cloud cover will keep overnight lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will start with clouds then quickly turn partly to mostly sunny. As the wind blows lightly from the southwest temperatures will march steadily toward 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be even warmer as the winds blow more briskly from that same south direction. The south wind will be rather gusty as highs make 70 degrees while brush fires become an added concern.

Thursday a cold front will cross the region with showers before a late week chill down settles in.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | An Up-And-Down Weather Week
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 13
First Warning Forecast | Stubborn chill lingers for now