Herd beats Milligan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd beat Milligan Monday night by a final of 80-58 with senior Taevion Kinsey leading the Herd in scoring with 21 points and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marco Sarenac scored in double figures to help Marshall improve to 2-0 on the year.
The Buffaloes cut a 12 point half-time lead to just 4 points in the second half but Marshall pulled away the remaining 15 minutes of the game outscoring them 40-22.
Marshall plays their second game of the week on Thursday when they host Campbell.
