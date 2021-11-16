Advertisement

Juvenile arrested for murder

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a August shooting that killed 14-year-old Da’nija...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a August shooting that killed 14-year-old Da’nija Miller.(WSAZ with permission of the family)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a August shooting that killed 14-year-old Da’nija Miller.

The Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office say the juvenile is being charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a minor.

The sheriff’s office say that due to the age of the suspect, no other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting along Washington Avenue.
Police respond to shooting
According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
A police chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Cabell County ended with five people in...
5 arrested after I-64 police chase
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison
Discussion on turnpike increases at transportation accountability interim meeting
Discussion on W.Va. Turnpike toll increases at transportation accountability interim meeting

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11 15 2021
State Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, prepares to lead a discussion Monday about potentially...
W.Va. lawmakers ponder school board consolidation
State Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, prepares to lead a discussion Monday about potentially...
W.Va. lawmakers ponder school board consolidation
Officials target high-traffic areas around Marshall University's campus
Officials consider pedestrian safety near Marshall University campus