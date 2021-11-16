Juvenile arrested for murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a August shooting that killed 14-year-old Da’nija Miller.

The Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office say the juvenile is being charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a minor.

The sheriff’s office say that due to the age of the suspect, no other information is being released at this time.

