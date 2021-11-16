Kanawha Co. Commission set to vote on $1 million demolition project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Commissioner Lance Wheeler says there is a problem in Kanawha County. Dilapidated houses and abandoned properties can be found everywhere.

“These structures are ready to fall down. When we say dilapidated, we really mean dilapidated. They could fall at any moment,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler says these buildings are eyesores and safety hazards. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on a $1 million demolition project aimed at tearing down the rundown buildings. He hopes it will be approved, so that they can get to work before somebody gets hurt.

“If one of these structures goes up in flames, it might hurt the properties and people close to them,” Wheeler said.

County leaders have nearly 200 properties on their radar. With approval, they will be able to get to work and bring these buildings down as soon as possible.

“It’s going to take time, but we’re going to do everything that we possibly can to get these torn down as fast as possible,” Wheeler said. “They take the property values of neighboring homes down. So if we get these torn down, we’ll see an increase in the property values for tax-paying citizens.”

The next Kanawha County Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.