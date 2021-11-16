Advertisement

Kanawha Commission requests release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Charleston W.Va. (WSAZ) –  Tuesday, the Kanawha County Commission issued letters to Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito requesting a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve by the United States Department of Energy for emergency fuel to help reduce fuel costs.

High inflation has resulted in an increase in fuel costs throughout the county.

The Commission says it has heard from its constituents regarding this problem. 

Members believe that a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would result in a reduction in the cost of fuel prices during this time of high inflation.

“We know that our constituents are suffering due to this issue, and we are requesting assistance from our Elected Officials to help alleviate the problem,” stated the Kanawha County Commissioners.

The Kanawha County Commission issued the attached letters to Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito requesting a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve by the United States Department of Energy for emergency fuel to help reduce fuel costs.(Kanawha County Commission)
